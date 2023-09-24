Maharashtra: Dhangar Community Joins Reservation Demand With Hunger Strikes, BJP Leader Mediates

File

In the wake of the 'Maratha Reservation' agitation, the Dhangar community has now joined the chorus, demanding reservation for their community. Leaders and youth from the Dhangar community have initiated hunger strikes at various locations across the state of Maharashtra to press for their demands.

One such hunger strike was underway in the village of Dahiwadi, situated in the Satara district of Maharashtra. However, this protest took a turn after the intervention of prominent Dhangar community leader and BJP MLC, Gopichand Padalkar. Under his guidance, a group of young protesters decided to end their hunger strike. The Guardian Minister of Satara, Shambhuraj Desai, who was present at the scene, also assured his full cooperation in addressing the reservation issue of the Dhangar community, emphasizing his role as the guardian minister.

Request for a dialogue

The protesters had persistently requested a dialogue with Guardian Minister Shambhu Raj Desai, as previous discussions with relevant authorities had not yielded satisfactory results.

Gopichand Padalkar, a prominent figure representing the 'Dhangar' community within the BJP, played a pivotal role in convincing the youth to conclude their hunger strike. He also briefed them on the recent meetings convened by the State Government to address similar issues.

Padalkar conveyed that the government has asked for some time to take further necessary steps, emphasizing that ongoing legal proceedings related to the reservation issue of the 'Dhangar' community are also being pursued separately in the Bombay High Court during these dialogues with state government officials.