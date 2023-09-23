Maratha Leader Manoj Jarange-Patil To Tour State, Culminating In Grand Rally for Reservation Demand

Manoj Jarange-Patil | Manoj Jarange-Patil/X

Mumbai: Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil will be traveling across the state, visiting all the places where Maratha community members have initiated hunger strikes. The tour will culminate in a grand rally in his village, Antarwali-Sarate, as he announced to a gathering in his village on Saturday.

The government has been given a 30-day window to resolve the issue of Maratha reservation, with the deadline set for October 14. A state-level rally is being organised at Jarange-Patil's village, Antarwali-Sarate. Jarange-Patil shared this information with the residents of 142 nearby villages who had gathered for a meeting on Saturday. He also informed the crowd that since the government has been granted a 30-day window, he has withdrawn his fast unto death but will participate in the ongoing cyclic fast at the same location.

Antarwali-Sarate rally

The planned rally at Antarwali-Sarate will be a grand event where people will receive information about the government's decisions within the 30-day period, government resolutions issued, the future course of action on the government's part, and what the Maratha community should do next. Jarange-Patil made it clear to the villagers that emissaries from the government will not be entertained after the 30-day period.

Jarange-Patil stated that no government servants will be allowed at the rally and appealed to the administration to make a prompt decision regarding reservation.

He also mentioned that a list of all the places where Maratha community leaders, including himself, have resorted to hunger strikes is being prepared, and he will soon begin visiting these locations to hold discussions with local leaders.