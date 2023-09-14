SEE: Maratha Leader Manoj Jarange Drinks Juice From Hands Of CM Eknath Shinde; Ends Fast

Responding, Shinde praised Jarange-Patil's dedicated efforts to the Maratha cause and said "he was not asking anything for self but only for the community and as the CM, I am committed to fulfill it". Recalling his long association with Jarange-Patil, the CM said that he has the community's support for his commitment to the cause and hones intentions, and thanking him for ceding his request to end the hunger strike. Shinde took the occasion to condemn the police crackdown on the protesting Marathas on September 1 at Antarvali-Sarati, and reminded that the Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had already tendered a public apology for it.

Eknath Shinde/YouTube