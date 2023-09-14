Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil Ends His Fast & Gives Govt 1 Month's Time, Drinks Juice From Hands Of CM Shinde (WATCH)

Picture of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meeting Manoj Jarange Patil | Abhijit Mulye

Mumbai: Manoj Jarange-Patil, leading the protest for Maratha reservation, broke his fast by taking juice from the hands of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday morning (September 14). On the seventeenth day, he broke the fast which he had started demanding reservation for the Maratha community. Earlier on Thursday, CM Shinde had reached Antarwali Sarate, the village where Manoj Jarange-Patil held his fast unto death agitation to push for Maratha Reservation.

"We have decided to give a month to the government. However, I won't leave the place (of agitation) for 30 days," Manoj Jarange-Patil said.

He had a short discussion with the CM for about 10 minutes before accepting a glass of orange juice to mark end of the fast. "I'm ready to give even 10 more days, but, we want a quota that will last in the court," Jarange-Patil added.

Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde lauded Jarange-Patil's commitment toward the Maratha community. "I know Manoj for many years. He has always been fighting for the community. Whenever we met, he never spoke of any personal demands. He is committed for the community. He has people's support because he is honest. I thank him (for ending fast) and also congratulate him for raising such an agitation. Govt is clear in its stand. We are committed to give reservation to Maratha community. We have cleared appointments of 3700 youth from the community. That shows the level of our commitment," CM Shinde said.

Reiterating his commitment, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said: "Won't rest till we give reservation to Maratha community."

