'Don't Spoil Peaceful Atmosphere': CM Shinde Refutes 'Misleading' Video, Reaffirms Commitment To Maratha Reservation

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde |

Addressing the media from his official residence, Varsha, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to both the general public and Maratha community leaders not to be swayed by misleading propaganda that could disrupt the positive and peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Viral video presented out of context

A video clip has been circulating on social media depicting CM Shinde alongside Deputy Chief Ministers (DCMs) Fadnavis and Pawar just before his address to the media following the all-party meeting on Maratha reservation held on Monday. In the video, CM Shinde can be heard saying, "We just need to speak and leave, isn't it?" to which the DCMs respond by saying, "The microphones are on." Several opposition Congress leaders have shared this video clip on social media, accusing the government of not taking Maratha Reservation seriously.

Refuting these accusations, CM Shinde clarified that the video presents the conversation out of context and reiterated his government's commitment to granting Marathas their rightful quota.

"The video and audio have been selectively presented out of context to sow confusion on the matter. The state government is fully committed to pursuing all possible avenues to secure Maratha Reservation. I urge the Maratha community not to be misled by the propaganda being circulated by a certain section of society," Shinde emphasized.

He also added, "This is a deliberate effort to tarnish the government's reputation."

Dedicated to granting reservation to the Maratha community: CM Shinde

Shinde further stated, "We have been dedicated to granting reservation to the Maratha community from the outset. It was during Devendra Fadnavis's tenure that the initial quota was granted, which withstood scrutiny in the High Court. We are currently pursuing a review petition in the Supreme Court and actively engaging with stakeholders. Given our unwavering commitment, circulating such videos only serves to spread confusion and misunderstanding."

Earlier in the day, Shinde attempted to address the viral video through a brief statement on the microblogging site X. However, as this failed to quell the controversy, he decided to address the media directly.

In response, the opposition criticized Shinde's statement. "Their words do not align with their actions," remarked Varsha Gaikwad, President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, in a social media post.