 Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Night-Only Movement For Heavy Vehicles On Ghodbunder Road
The deputy chief minister has instructed the traffic police and other agencies to enforce strict traffic regulations during the daytime, permitting heavy vehicle movement only between 12 am and early morning hours, the release stated.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Night-Only Movement For Heavy Vehicles On Ghodbunder Road

Thane: In an attempt to ease traffic snarls on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane city, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed that heavy vehicles will be permitted to ply on the route only between midnight and the early morning hours, an official said on Tuesday.

As per a release issued by Shinde's office, he chaired a high-level coordination meeting with senior officials from multiple departments late on Monday night and announced the measure.

The decision comes amid ongoing road works on the Ghodbunder stretch, which have significantly impacted traffic flow.

Shinde has asked Thane Collector Shrikrishna Panchal to ensure seamless coordination between the Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai police, Palghar district administration and Mira Bhayandar police and municipal administration, it stated.

"Strict action will be taken against officers who allow heavy vehicles on the route before 12 midnight and fail to enforce the new timings," Shinde said in the meeting.

He asked Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) chief managing director Unmesh Wagh to ensure that heavy vehicles departing from JNPT to Ghodbunder Road are dispatched only after midnight.

Shinde also instructed officials to control the movement of vehicles coming from Ahmedabad toward Ghodbunder Road and ensure they are halted at designated locations such as Achchad and Chinchoti until midnight.

Provisions for temporary parking zones for these heavy vehicles were also suggested, the release said.

The deputy CM emphasised that these measures are temporary but essential until the completion of roadworks on the Thane-Ghodbunder corridor.

