Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Makes Unexpected Trip To Delhi, Meets Amit Shah

After concluding a program in Pune earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar made an unexpected trip to Delhi. During his visit to the national capital, he held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Accompanying him were Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel. Sources indicate that the meeting may encompass discussions on the prevailing political landscape in the state. The exact purpose of this meeting is yet to be disclosed.

Had a meaningful meeting with Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji in Delhi, extending warm Diwali wishes. Grateful for the opportunity to pay a courtesy call and share festive joy.@AmitShah@AjitPawarSpeaks @SunilTatkare @mahancpspeaks #DiwaliGreetings pic.twitter.com/UnVLQb53If — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) November 10, 2023

Maratha Reservation Issue

In Maharashtra, the Maratha reservation issue has gained prominence due to the ongoing agitation led by Manoj Jarange Patil. Patil advocates for providing Kunbi certificates to all Maratha individuals. Patil is initiating a statewide tour from November 15. Earlier, Patil's hunger strike had coincided with Ajit Pawar's battle with dengue, leading to his absence from public events for 15 days. Subsequently, Ajit Pawar met with Sharad Pawar today before promptly departing for Delhi. His meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah is speculated to involve political discussions.

Key Leaders Present in Meeting with Amit Shah

During the meeting with Amit Shah, National Working President of the NCP Ajit Pawar, along with Praful Patel and Maharashtra President Sunil Tatkare, were also in attendance. Recent political developments in the state have witnessed a surge in activity. The Maratha reservation agitation and the OBC reservation movement have become focal points of discussion. Divergent opinions within the MahaYuti government's ministers on the Maratha reservation issue have surfaced. While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde supported the agitation, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was actively engaged in election campaigning. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar, grappling with health issues due to dengue, remained missing in the action during this period.

The specifics of the conversation between Amit Shah and Ajit Pawar remain undisclosed. However, this meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of the unfolding political scenario in Maharashtra.