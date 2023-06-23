Maharashtra: Deepak Kesarkar Challenges Sanjay Raut To Provide Evidence Of CM Shinde's Involvement In Covid Centre Scam

Shinde camp leader Deepak Kesarkar [left] and Sena [UBT] MP Sanjay Raut [right] | ANI

Deepak Kesarkar, a Shiv Sena leader and Minister for Education, on Friday issued a challenge to Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut, daring him to provide proof of his allegation that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his family were involved in a Covid centre scam in the Thane-Kalyan-Dombivli area. Kesarkar openly challenged Raut to file a complaint if he possessed evidence of the alleged involvement of Shinde and his family. Additionally, Kesarkar alleged that it was a company closely associated with Raut that was actually involved in the Covid scam.

Raut had leveled these allegations against Shinde in light of the Enforcement Directorate's raids on Thursday, targeting Suraj Chavan and Sujit Patkar, who have close ties to the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Raut further asserted that the Shinde-Fadnavis government was utilizing law enforcement agencies to exert pressure on opposition parties while failing to take any action against leaders from the Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).