'No Differences': Deepak Kesarkar After Shiv Sena's Newspaper Ad Angers Ally BJP

Deepak Kesarkar (L) and Pravin Darekar (R) | Facebook

"We don't have any differences," stated Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday, in response to a question regarding the Shiv Sena's front-page advertisement in Mumbai newspapers, which drew criticism from certain BJP leaders.

Kesarkar's attempt to calm things down after Darekar's attack

BJP leader Praveen Darekar, reacting to the advertisement earlier in the day, had expressed his displeasure.

"The advertisement is misleading. It attempts to portray CM Shinde as the most popular leader in the state. However, both Shinde and Fadnavis have contributed to Maharashtra's progress. Therefore, if someone is attempting to create a division between the two parties by elevating one as superior or more popular than the other, we should not succumb to it. Such actions only serve to disrupt the harmony," commented Darekar.

While responding to Darekar's comment, Kesarkar clarified that the advertisement merely references a survey and emphasised that there are no differences between the two parties. He also expressed a sense of regret and stated, "If any mistakes are present, the advertisement can be rectified."

"In case of any misunderstanding, we can always come together and resolve it through discussions," he added.

Sparks continue to fly

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai, Gajanan Kirtikar, who garnered attention recently for criticising the BJP, called upon his party MLAs to recognise their own strength. "The BJP was able to gain power because Eknath Shinde and 40 MLAs joined them," Kirtikar stated.

In response to Kirtikar's remarks, BJP MLA Pravin Darekar cautioned the Shiv Sena to be mindful of their actions and statements, ensuring they do not create a division within the alliance. "They should at least acknowledge that despite having nearly three times more MLAs than the Shiv Sena, the BJP refrained from claiming the top post. They should also recognise the sacrifice made by Fadnavis, who opted for the position of Deputy Chief Minister despite having the support of 105 MLAs," Darekar emphasised.

Desai tries to make amends

Another senior minister from the Shiv Sena camp, Shambhuraj Desai, stepped in to reconcile the situation. "I have just spoken to Fadnavis, and I will also have a conversation with Darekar. We don't have any differences. There might have been a misunderstanding, but we will address it through dialogue. Those who wish to see us engage in conflict will not succeed," Desai stated.