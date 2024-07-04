Maharashtra: Dead Snake Found In Food Packet Given To Pregnant Woman

Representational image |

A dead snake was found in a food packet provided to a pregnant woman in Maharashtra. The incident took place in Palus-Kadegao in the state's Sangli District. Vishwajeet Kadam, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Palus-Kadegaon has raised the issue in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature.

As per media reports, the food packet was given to the woman under the government's nutrition scheme for pregnant women, lactating mothers and babies.

After the alarming discovery, the locals in the village brought the issue to the notice of local authorities. Sangli District collector Raja Dayanidhi has ordered an inquiry into the matter and also to find lapses in implementation of the government scheme with respect to delivery of food packets.

"...A dead snake was found in the food packet given to a pregnant woman. This is a serious development. The government should understand that those behind such crimes are playing with the lives of pregnant woman and babies. Those guilty need to be punished," said Kadam in the state legislature.

Report of the inquiry ordered by the district collector is still awaited.