Maharashtra Day: Traffic curbs around Mumbai's Shivaji Park on May 1

Ahead of the 62nd Maharashtra Day Parade organized at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Sunday, May 1, the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) has issued a notification for traffic diversions, arrangements to streamline the vehicular traffic amid the VVIP movement as the Chief Minister and Governor of Maharashtra are going to attend the ceremony.

While six roads in Dadar will be either closed or made one-way for the day, parking restrictions will be put in place. Meanwhile, the residents of area around Shivaji Park ground are advised to park their vehicles in Kohinoor Public Parking Lot (PPL)

According to the notification issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic HQ and Central), the traffic arrangements made on May 1 are done in the view of Parade program disrupting the vehicular movement on the nearby roads of Shivaji Park ground. While the informatory board and signage will be put up at various places, traffic police personnel will be deployed as well to guide the motorists.

The restrictions will largely be in place during the Parade time, wherein motorists are advised to avoid the following roads between 6am and 12 noon on Sunday.

Road closure and one way for vehicles:

• South and north bound arm of Keluskar Road from the junction of NC Kelkar Road and Lady Jamshetji Road (Gadkari Jn) shall be closed for vehicular traffic.

• South bound Keluskar Road will be one way for east vehicular traffic. However vehicular traffic coming from SVS Road shall be allowed to proceed on the road.

• North bound Keluskar Road will be one way for vehicular traffic and proceed towards the west side.

• SK Bole Road will be one way from Siddhivinayak Junction upto Hanuman Temple, which means no entry for vehicular traffic proceeding from Hanuman Temple.

• SVS Road from Siddhivinayak Junction to Hinduja Hospital shall be closed for vehicular traffic. The local residents shall, however, be allowed to drive their vehicle through Road No. 5, ie, Pandurang Naik Marg Junction and Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Chaityabhoomi Junction.

• SVS Marg from Mahim Junction to Siddhivinayak Junction shall be closed for vehicular traffic.

Roads with parking restriction

• Keluskar Road (Main, South and North)

• Shivaji Park Road No. 2

• Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg from Keluskar Road (North) to Pandurang Naik Marg

• Eastern side of SVS Road from Pandurang Naik Marg to Ranade Road

• NC Kelkar Road from Gadkari Chowk to Kotwal Garden

• Tilak Bridge

Parking arrangement for Police, BMC, PWD and other government departments vehicles

• Swatantrya Veer Savarakar Smarak

• Vanita Samaj Hall

• Mahatma Gandhi Swimming Pool

Instruction to invitees

• Invitees coming from eastern suburbs, south and central Mumbai via Tilak Bridge towards Shivaji Park shall proceed through NC Kelkar Road, LJ Road, Shivaji Park Road No. 2, Keluskar Road North, SVS Road, Keluskar Road South to Shivaji Park ground.

• Invitees coming from south Mumbai shall proceed along Peddar Road, Dr. Annie Besant Road and through SVS Road, Keluskar Road south to enter in Parade ground.

• Invitees coming from western suburbs shall proceed through LJ Road, TH Kataria Road, Cadell Road, Keluskar Road South to Shivaji Park ground.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 10:30 AM IST