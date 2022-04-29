Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple's bail pleas to be heard today

A Mumbai court will hear the bail pleas of arrested Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana today.

The duo was arrested on April 23 following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra.

The ruling Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state alleged that the Rana couple acted at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The row gained momentum after the Shiv Sena workers held protests at the residence of the Rana couple, who were later arrested by the state police, and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 10:06 AM IST