Maharashtra Day: Rubik's Cube mosaic of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by students, artists at Karjat's ND Studio

The world record for maximum contributions to a Rubik's cube mosaic was set by Ace Art Director Nitin Desai's ND's Art World along with co-organisers Versatile Educaare System on account of 1st May, Maharashtra Day at the finale day of Maha Utsav celebrations held in ND Studios, Karjat.

A total of 5023 students and artists created a mosaic depicting the image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj measuring 13x12 ft at ND Studios Karjat in Maharashtra.

5023 students from various parts Mumbai, Thane, Pune & Navi Mumbai created a magnificent portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Rubiks Cube in 3 hours in the presence of Jury members from India Book of Records.

Chitra Jain, Adjudicator, India Book of Records said, "By finding a place in the India Book of Records, ND's Art World along with the co-organizers Versatile Educaare System have set a benchmark with the prestigious India Book of Record and stands proud with their successful mosaic attempt."

Union minister Kapil Patil who graced the event wrote, "This festival reminds me of the Kumbh Mela. Nitin Chandrakant Desai has organized this four-day festival where many artists have got a platform to show their talent. I request the organizers to work on sustainable development goals for the artists community and take the Maha Utsav to various parts of the country."

"These four days have been extremely enriching amidst beautiful artists and talent. I am super stoked to create more such avenues and opportunities under ND Studios for art & artists all through the year. The Maha Utsav as we had coined turned into a Maha Kumbh of artists, art lovers, supporters and masses pouring in. We are also happy for the World Record set on Friday on account of Maharashtra Day, the celebrations have turned out bigger & grander" shared Nitin Desai, Founder & Creator of ND Studios.

The event was supported by A S Agri & Aqua LLP, India’s leading company specializing in innovative and High-Tech Agriculture who created awareness on the revolutionary production of Turmeric through Vertical Farming method.

The Maha Kala showcased paintings, sketches & sculptures by Old Indian masters like Baburao Painter, Prabhakar Kolte, Vasudev Kamat, Dinanath Dalal and more. Warli, Pattachitra, Tarkashi, Gond Painting, Miniatature, Tribal Jewellery works are also on display by Paramparik Karigar. The Maha Kala initiative was put together by renowned artists like Gautam Patole, Deepak Patil, Rupali Patole, Geeta Castelino and Minoo Sheil Sadwelkar.

The four day long event also paid a tribute to the Father of Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke and legendary artists Lata Mangeshkar. It also witnessed Maharashtra's cultural richness with shows like Maharashtrachi Gaurav Gatha, Lavani Utsav, Bollywood Treasures, short film festival, one-act plays, History of Veer Tanaji with Shahir Vinata Joshi and more.

The event saw more than 10000 artists and participants coming together to honour the greatness of Maharashtra, its history, culture, sports, arts, films, business and commerce and much more with a total of 50,000 to 1 lakh visitors walking in over the four-day event.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 03:12 PM IST