Maharashtra Day 2022: Mumbai's Mantralaya, BMC buildings illuminate in tricolour; see pics

On the eve of Maharashtra Day 2022, Mantralaya and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation buildings were illuminate in tricolour celebrating the anniversary of the formation of the state on May 1 in 1960.

On the other hand, a cleanliness drive is also underway at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said, Maharashtra is known for communal harmony and its people will foil attempts to vitiate the atmosphere of brotherhood in the state.

The state has been witnessing a political slugfest between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, and the opposition BJP. Recently, MNS chief Raj Thackeray sought to corner the Shiv Sena, which swears by `Hindutva', by demanding that loudspeakers on mosques be removed.

"The people of Maharashtra are capable of giving a befitting reply if anyone is hatching a conspiracy to hurt the pride of Maharashtra and defame it," chief minister Thackeray said in the statement as he greeted people ahead of `Maharashtra Din'.

Maharashtra will continue to march ahead "no matter how many crises" it faces, and people will never forget the sacrifices of those who shed their blood for the cause of `Samyukta (united) Maharashtra', he said.

The state remained in the forefront in areas like agriculture, industries and investment even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thackeray said.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:01 PM IST