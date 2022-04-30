Maharashtra to have 24 new conservation reserves, says Minister Aaditya Thackeray at IAA’s Olive Crown Awards

‘Green Campaign of the Year’- Gold goes to Kirloskar - Limitless for ‘Mother Nature Says Hello’

Chirag Rural Development Foundation and People for Animals Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre both get Gold in the category ‘Green NGO of the Year’.

Shreerang Charitable Trust bags six awards followed by Centrick Marketing Solutions LLP with three awards

Tata Power wins Gold in 'Corporate Social Crusader of the Year’ category

Aaditya Thackeray, Minister for Environment and Tourism (Government of Maharashtra) gave a clarion call for sustainability and saving the environment from degradation, as he presided over as Chief Guest at the 12th edition of the International Advertising Association (IAA)’s Olive Crown Awards in Mumbai on Thursday. Addressing the august gathering, he spoke about the Government's recent efforts of adding 24 new conservation reserves in Maharashtra and demarcating 15,000 hectares of wet land for protection. “When we travel anywhere, the first thing we enjoy is a breath of fresh air, the ability to walk without closing our eyes or nose - that is what we're trying to achieve for ourselves. In these times of climate emergencies, it's no longer about the future generation; this is about us, this is about being selfish, because each of us can make this a better planet, to have clean air, clean water and a world which is freer and safe without hazards,” he said.

TALL JURY, BIG WINNERS

An eminent jury comprising Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group; Tista Sen, Regional Creative Director- South Asia, Wunderman Thompson; Carlton D'silva, Co-founder, House of Awe and Raj Nair, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Madison BMB, shortlisted the winners through a rigorous process. The awards were presented across 16 different categories.

The coveted ‘Green Crusader of the Year’ award was presented to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev for his untiring efforts to 'Save Soil' and his endeavour of a 100-day-long motorcycle journey to spread awareness about soil degradation. Among other big winners, Chirag Rural Development Foundation and People for Animals Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre both won Gold in the category ‘Green NGO of the Year’. Team Shreerang Charitable Trust bagged six awards, while the ‘Young Green Crusader of the Year’ title was awarded to Harshvardhan Joshi, an Indian mountaineer who climbed six mountains of 6,000 meters and above in the most sustainable way. Joshi reached the summit of Mount Everest in May 2021, keeping his carbon footprint to a minimum. He said, "When I decided to climb Everest, sustainability was not just an option but it was the only option."

ANOTHER TRIUMPH FOR IAA

Megha Tata, President, International Advertising Association (IAA) - India Chapter and Managing Director – South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said, “The IAA Olive Crown Awards are more than just awards, they are a manifestation of all our thoughts with regard to Brand Earth. They are a collected expression of what the marketing and communication industry can do so well. They are a way of showing the world that communication can be and is, a true force for good and that is why we decided to support 'Save Soil'. I really hope that IAA India Chapter continues to take on one good cause every year and use the magic of the Marcom industry to amplify that cause."

Pradeep Dwivedi, Chairperson, IAA Olive Crown Awards and CEO, Eros Media World PLC, said, "The Olive Crown Awards have been an event, an honour, a recognition for over a decade with a lot of love to celebrate media, communications, marketing, and advertising to work towards sustainability. It is rightly said that we have not received this planet from our ancestors, but we have merely borrowed it from the coming generation. It is a massive responsibility that we as an industry have to continue efforts towards sustainability."

IAA SUPPORTS ‘SAVE SOIL’

As an Olive Crown Initiative, IAA, along with Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) is supporting the global ‘Save Soil’ movement launched by Sadhguru to address the relatively unknown but critically important issue of soil degradation. Entries were invited for creative campaigns/ideas to spread awareness about this global problem. An eminent jury comprising Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India & Chairman McCann Asia Pacific; Amer Jaleel, Group CCO & Chairman, Mullenlowe Lintas Group and Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson South Asia judged the entries received for the ‘Save Soil’ campaign. The joint winners were Rohan Joseph, Vallabh Yeolkar and Raj Nair from Madison BMB and Masumi Shrimankar from Fulcro.

ALL FOR GREEN ADVERTISING

The Olive Crown awards acknowledge the work of individuals and corporates who drive the message of sustainability or promote ‘green advertising’. The event was attended by senior marketing, media and advertising professionals from across the country. Blue Star Ltd was the cooling partner; Vijayavani and Warner Bros. Discovery were the associate partners; and Hungama Digital Media was the green partner for the event.

HERE IS A FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 11:48 AM IST