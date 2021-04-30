Maharashtra Day 2021: Wishes, greetings and messages to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS

The 61st foundation day of Maharashtra will be observed in a simple way on May 1 with only ceremonies for unfurling the national flag to be organised at various district headquarters.
A notification issued by the state government on Wednesday said the flag-hoisting functions will be held at 8 am at all the district headquarters.
In Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik and Amravati, the flag-hoisting should be organised at the divisional commisionerate and district collectors should not hold separate functions, the notification said.
Only the district guardian minister, divisional commissioner, mayor, municipal council president, collector, police commissioner, district superintendent of police and Zilla Parishad CEO will be present at the event, it said, adding that there will be no invites and parades.
The notification also said there will be minimum attendance at the Vidhan Bhavan, high court and other constitutional offices.
Maharashtra was formed on May 1, 1960.
This will be the second year of low key celebrations of the state's foundation day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Significance
The States Reorganisation Act, 1956, defined boundaries for states within India on the basis of languages. The Bombay State formed under this act had people speaking various languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi and Konkani. But having two linguistic units in one state didn't seem to work.
That is when, the Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan began and demanded a separate state. The Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan continued till 1960 and in the same year, the Bombay Reorganization Act was passed by India's Parliament to divide the multilingual state Bombay into Gujarat and Maharashtra. The legislation came into effect on May 1, 1960.
The Maharashtra Day, thus, is special as it established the identity of the state with its Marathi-speaking community. Every year May 1 is observed as a public holiday. On this day, educational institutes, banks, government offices and several establishments remain shut.
Wishes and messages to send over WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS
1. Here’s wishing you, Happy Maharashtra Day, May prosperity and goodwill keep coming your way.
2. May the spirit of Maharashtra. Stay in the core of your heart. Let’s salute this state with pride. It’s our own inseparable par. Happy Maharashtra Diwas
3. United we stand, divided we fall. Stronger we grow, higher we flow! Happy Maharashtra Diwas 2021.
4. Maharashtra Is a Tune. It Must Be Sung Together. Long Live Maharashtra
5. United We Stand, Divided We Fall. Stronger We Grow, Higher We Flow! Happy Maharashtra Diwas 2021!
6. Freedom in mind, strength in words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts, let’s salute the spirit of Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day.
7. Justice brotherhood and love. Is the song in our heart. Let’s join hands on Maharashtra Day. This land is our inseparable part.
8. Jai Maharashtra Maza, Garza Maharashtra Maza. Happy Maharashtra Day 2021
9. We are proud to be raised in Maharashtra. We are proud of the Marathi language. We are proud of our culture. Wish you all a Happy Maharashtra Day 2021.
10. Constitution gave us faith, freedom and peace. So, let’s celebrate this day with pride. Happy Maharashtra Day 2021.
