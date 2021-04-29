COVID-19: Maharashtra foundation day to be low-key affair this year

The 61st foundation day of Maharashtra will be observed in a simple way on May 1 with only ceremonies for unfurling the national flag to be organised at various district headquarters.

A notification issued by the state government on Wednesday said the flag-hoisting functions will be held at 8 am at all the district headquarters.

In Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik and Amravati, the flag-hoisting should be organised at the divisional commisionerate and district collectors should not hold separate functions, the notification said.

Only the district guardian minister, divisional commissioner, mayor, municipal council president, collector, police commissioner, district superintendent of police and Zilla Parishad CEO will be present at the event, it said, adding that there will be no invites and parades.

The notification also said there will be minimum attendance at the Vidhan Bhavan, high court and other constitutional offices.

Maharashtra was formed on May 1, 1960.

This will be the second year of low key celebrations of the state's foundation day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the state reported 63,309 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection tally to 44,73,394, while 985 deaths pushed the toll to 67,214, as per official figures.