Maharashtra crosses 70,000-mark corona cases

Mumbai: Maharashtra has crossed 70,000-mark with 2,361 new Covid-19 cases reported on Monday. Similarly, Mumbai has reported 1,413 new cases crossing 40,000-mark in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive count to 70,016 and 41,099 cases in state and city respectively.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 pandemic continued to take a toll on Maharashtra with more 76 deaths reported on Monday, taking the total fatalities to 2,362 until now.

Forty of 76 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by eight in Pune, six each in Mira-Bhayander and NaviMumbai, three each in Vasai-Virar, Aurangabad, two each in Raigad, Kalyan-Dombivali and one each in Thane, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Jalna, Beed and Nagpur.

“Of all the deaths reported today, 54 deaths occurred in the last two days, while 22 deaths occurred between May 14 and May 28 which was verified and updated today,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

According to the state health department, the number of patients recovered has increased to 30,108 with 779 patients discharged on Monday.

“The patient doubling time for the State has now increased to 17.5 days from the 11.7 days in the previous week. This is higher than the rest of the country’s average doubling time of 15.7 days. Maharashtra’s recovery rate stands at 43.35%,” said

Till date, of a total 4,71,153 laboratory samples, 70,016 have been tested positive. There are 78 laboratories, of which 44 are government-run and 34 are private labs. A total 3,585 tests per 10 lakh population are being conducted in Maharashtra which is higher than the national figure 2,722 tests per 10 lakh population,” Dr. Awate said.

Currently, 5,67,552 people are in home quarantine. There are 72,704 beds available in

quarantine institutions and 36,189 people are in institutional quarantine currently. There are 3,294 active containment zones currently.