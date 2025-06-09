Maharashtra COVID-19 Update: State Records 12 New Cases, Active Count Crosses 600 Mark; No Deaths Recorded | FPJ

Mumbai: The total number of active Covid-19 cases in India touched 6,491, as of 8 am on Monday, as 358 fresh cases of the virus were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. No new Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry stated.

As of June 9, 2025, India reported a total of 6,491 active coronavirus cases, reflecting an increase of 358 cases from the previous day. Kerala leads with 1,957 active cases, having added 7 new cases recently. Delhi has recorded 42 new cases, bringing its total to 728.

No new COVID-related deaths were reported, maintaining the total at 65 since January 2025, with Maharashtra recording the highest fatalities at 18, followed by Kerala with 15 and Delhi with 7. In the past 24 hours, 624 patients were discharged, contributing to a total of 6,861 recoveries since January. The central government is conducting mock drills in hospitals across the country to prepare for potential case surges, focusing on critical resources such as oxygen and necessary medications.

Active cases vary across states, with Andhra Pradesh at 85 active cases and 50 recoveries, Arunachal Pradesh with no active cases and 3 recoveries, and Assam at 4 active cases with 9 total recoveries. Bihar has 50 active cases and 18 recoveries, while Gujarat reports 980 active cases and 2 deaths. Overall, India’s COVID-19 status shows 6,491 active cases, 6,861 recoveries, and 65 total deaths recorded.