Maharashtra: Congress nominates Rajani Patil as its candidate for Rajya Sabha by-election

The Congress party on Monday nominated Rajani Patil as its candidate for the ensuing Rajya Sabha by-election.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Rajani Patil as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra," an All India Congress Committee (AICC) press release read.

Patil is currently the AICC in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir. In 2013, she was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. For her performance in the upper house, the 62-year-old was given the Best debut Parliamentarian award. In 1996, Patil was elected to the Lok Sabha from Beed in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has earlier announced that by-elections for seven vacant Rajya Sabha seats will be held on October 4. According to the notification issued by the poll panel, there are two seats vacant in Tamil Nadu and one each in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry.

Bypoll to fill the one seat in Maharashtra was necessitated after the death of Congress leader Rajiv Satav in May this year due to COVID-19.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 06:36 PM IST