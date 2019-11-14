Maharashtra Congress MLAs told to visit farmers

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday asked newly-elected MLAs of his party who returned from Jaipur to work for the cause of farmers whose crops were damaged during unseasonal rains.

The Congress is in talks with ally NCP about whether the two parties should support the Shiv Sena for government formation, and on what terms.

“In the absence of government the MLAs should visit farmers and ensure they receive financial aid,” he said. Thorat alleged a delay in disbursing the financial relief to farmers even though loss assessment is completed.

The then BJP government had announced a Rs 10,000-crore special assistance for farmers whose crop was hit by unseasonal rains.

Pawar on Vidarbha tour from today

Nagpur: NCP chief Sharad Pawar, whose party is in talks with the Congress over possible formation of government in Maharashtra with support of the Shiv Sena, will meet farmers in Nagpur district whose crop was damaged during unseasonal rains on Thursday.

Pawar will meet farmers in Katol taluka on Thursday. On Friday, he will address a press conference in Nagpur and also attend a seminar before leaving for Pune via Mumbai, a party communication said on Wednesday.