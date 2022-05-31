Maharashtra: Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh quits post to protest Imran Pratapgarhi's nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

(INCHimachal/Twitter) |

Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. The leader alleged "imposition" of an outsider in the state as he shared the letter on his official Twitter handle.

Calling it an injustice on Congress workers, Ashish Deshmukh objected to Uttar Pradesh leader Imran Pratapgarhi being named the party's pick from Maharashtra. Another senior Congress leader from the state, Nagma, had yesterday expressed disappointment on Pratapgarhi being chosen for the upper house.

"Imposing an outside candidate will not benefit the party in terms of growth. This is injustice towards general Congress workers in Maharashtra," he said, adding that he will continue to work with the Congress party "as a loyal Congress worker" and fulfil his commitments.

The Congress named 34-year-old Imran Pratapgarhi, party's minority department chairperson and a poet, a candidate from Maharashtra.

Due to imposition of Imran Pratapgadhi (from UP) in Maharashtra for #Rajysabha, I am resigning from the post of General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.@INCMaharashtra #mpcc #Congress @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/kz9hUDhnoN — Dr. Ashishrao R. Deshmukh (@AshishRDeshmukh) May 31, 2022

He argued that fielding a local leader would have strengthened the party but the leadership has chosen to bring in a political lightweight from another state instead.

Responding to his tweet, Congress leader Nagma expressed her disappointment at Mr Pratapgarhi being considered over her. She wrote, "Our 18 years of penance also fell short in front of Imran Bhai."

Pratapgarhi had in 2019 contested the Lok Sabha election from Moradabad on a Congress ticket but lost his to the BJP candidate.

According to NDTV report, G-23 or Group of 23 "dissenters" in the Congress have also raised many questions about the choice of candidates for the upper house of parliament. The party has chosen "outsiders" in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as well, the two states where it is in power.

The party yesterday announced 10 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, skipping many prominent leaders.