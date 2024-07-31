Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole Warns Party Workers Against 'Complacency' Ahead Of Polls

MPCC Chief Nana Patole |

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is indulging in communal politics to serve its own interests, whereas Rahul Gandhi is working to unite the country, according to Nana Patole, President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). He highlighted that while the BJP is engaged in dividing the nation, Rahul Gandhi is dedicated to bringing people together.



Patole urged Congress members to stay vigilant and continue their efforts for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. “The Lok Sabha election results were encouraging, but do not become complacent. Work hard for the Assembly elections, reach out to the people, and strive to bring the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to power,” Patole emphasized.



This statement came during a review meeting of the Congress Minority Department held at the party headquarters, Tilak Bhavan, under the chairmanship of Patole. The meeting was attended by Dr. Wajahat Mirza, President of the Minority Department, and other party officials.



Patole addressed the gathering, stating, “Congress is a party that works with all communities and religions. During the Lok Sabha elections, various parties came together to form the INDIA alliance, and in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi fought the elections unitedly. The support from Dalits, backward classes, tribals, minorities, women, and youth was evident in the Lok Sabha elections. The people now wish for a change in the state as well. We must take the Congress message to the people. Recognize and provide opportunities to those working for the organization, work for the party, and make sure Congress emerges victorious in the Assembly elections,” Patole concluded.