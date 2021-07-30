Maharashtra CM warns tough action against encroachments in river beds

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state government will have to take tough decisions against the encroachment in the river beds which are causing frequent floods in Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and Konkan after heavy rains. The river flow has been blocked by such encroachments leading to obstructions in the flow of water which goes to the adjoining areas causing floods. Thackeray was speaking after visiting the flood hit Kolhapur district.

‘’Some tough decisions will have to be taken to find a permanent solution. Encroachment in the river basin is also said to be one of the major reasons for the occurrence of floods in Kolhapur,’’ said Thackeray.

‘’If the tough decisions are not taken, the region will continue to face a similar crisis. Regarding the encroachments in the river bed, I have instructed the District Collector that construction can no longer be done. It is important to deal with the issue permanently,’’ said the CM.

Thackeray said it is crucial to plan for the use of additional water following the heavy rains. ‘’We have to start crafting the plan for the same. In addition, we have to launch a study for the occurrence of landslides and damage to roads due to incessant rains and floods. The most important thing is to rehabilitate the people from the flood-hit areas permanently. Similarly, people will have to be rehabilitated from villages which are prone to landslides,’’ he noted.

Thackeray said the government’s priority is to save the lives of the people and to prevent the spread of the COVID 19 and diseases that can occur after waterlogging. Besides, the government has directed the local administration to clear the debris and revive the people from the present crisis.

Meanwhile, the Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan said the preliminary estimates show that torrential rains, floods and landslides have caused damage to roads and bridges from 11 districts worth Rs 1,800 crore. He said 290 roads were closed for traffic while transportation came to halt on 469 roads. About 140 bridges were submerged. He informed that he had talked to the union minister of roads and highways Nitin Gadkari about the damage caused to the national highways.