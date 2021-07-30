Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and LoP Devendra Fadnavis briefly discuss relief and rehabilitation plans during their visit to Kolhapur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Tahckeray on Friday visited flood-hit areas in Kolhapur district. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis ran into the Chief Minister while on his visit to the flood affected area on Friday morning.

Fadnavis and the Chief Minister discussed the impact of floods and relief and rehabilitation plans.



CM was accompanied by Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif, Kolhapur Guardian Minister Satej Patil, Minister of State for Health Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, Hatkanangale MP Dhairyasheel Mane, Kolhapur MP Sanjay Mandalik and District Collector Rahul Rekhawar.



"I knew he was here so I told him to wait as I was also headed there. We are working to help people and there should be no politics on this. There are three parties in the government and he also represents the fourth party. We will hold a meeting in Mumbai on this issue and I told him we will invite you to the meeting as well," Thackeray said according to a report.



"I discussed the situation with the Chief Minister. He said we have to think of a long-term plan. We also discussed immediate relief for the people of this area", Fadnavis said.

"Farmers have incurred huge losses... agriculture has been affected and houses have been damaged. The trader community, too, has incurred losses in the floods," said the former CM.

Fadnavis said he had been to several places and came to know that no "immediate" relief has been received by the people affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, losses caused by the rain and flood fury in Kolhapur district are estimated to be over Rs 442 crore so far and further assessment of damage was underway, officials said.