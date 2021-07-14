COVID-19 update, Maharashtra unlock and adventure tourism policy: Key points up for discussion at cabinet meet chaired by CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday will chair a cabinet meeting at 3.30 pm to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.
The Cabinet may discuss the letter written by BMC Commissioner to Maharashtra Chief Secretary recommending that domestic passengers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 arriving in Mumbai should be exempted from carrying negative RT-PCR reports. On agenda is also a discussion on COVID-19 situation of eight districts, central advisory for stepping up COVID-19 measures, demand from shopkeepers and traders to increase timings, reopening of schools and demand for allowing citizens, who have taken both the doses of vaccine, to commute in the local trains.
These issues are likely to come up for discussion. But, ultimately CM Uddhav Thackeray will take a final decision, a senior minister said.
The Maharashtra Cabinet will also clear adventure tourism policy for the state. The government is formulating the adventure tourism policy keeping in mind the safety of the tourists who are keen on hiking, cycling and trekking. Hence there will be no place for fly-by-night tourist operators.
With the threat of a third wave of COVID-19 looming large, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed the formation of a 'Task Force for Industry'.
The Task Force for Industry would be monitored directly by the Chief Minister's Office to ensure that the state's economic cycle and industrial production continues unhindered even during the pandemic situation.
"Maharashtra has set an example for the whole country when industries continued to operate without hindrance even during the COVID-19 pandemic last year," Thackeray said, addressing an online meeting of top corporates and industry honchos.
CM Thackeray pointed out that the state was fully geared to combat the potential 'third wave' with oxygen production and stocks, planning mass vaccination of industrial workers, continuing the economic cycle despite tightening of restrictions, arrangements for temporary field accommodation for employees in the company premises, and other measures.
