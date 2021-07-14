COVID-19 update, Maharashtra unlock and adventure tourism policy: Key points up for discussion at cabinet meet chaired by CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday will chair a cabinet meeting at 3.30 pm to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The Cabinet may discuss the letter written by BMC Commissioner to Maharashtra Chief Secretary recommending that domestic passengers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 arriving in Mumbai should be exempted from carrying negative RT-PCR reports. On agenda is also a discussion on COVID-19 situation of eight districts, central advisory for stepping up COVID-19 measures, demand from shopkeepers and traders to increase timings, reopening of schools and demand for allowing citizens, who have taken both the doses of vaccine, to commute in the local trains.

These issues are likely to come up for discussion. But, ultimately CM Uddhav Thackeray will take a final decision, a senior minister said.