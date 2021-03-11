Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier this month, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and his family had taken the COVID-19 vaccine. On March 5, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the state-run JJ Hospital.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers receiving vaccine jabs. Immunisation of frontline workers started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbidities.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst COVID-19 affected states in the country.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057. With 54 fatalities, the death toll stood at 52,610.

As many as 9,913 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 20,99,207. There are 99,008 active cases in the state.

(With inputs from Agencies)