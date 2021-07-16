Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray bats for uninterrupted operations of industries by adhering to COVID-19 protocol

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the virtual meeting with the divisional commissioners and district collectors on Friday asked them to do a comprehensive planning to tackle the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic and take every measure to ensure the operation of industrial units remain uninterrupted provided they make necessary arrangements for stay and point to point transport service to their workers and employees. Thackeray asked them to step up efforts to curb crowding at public places & tourist spots, increase the pace of vaccination and strictly enforce corona prevention rules.

CM said the state government has formed a Task Force for Industries to recommend further steps to be taken in tackling the third wave.

Thackeray asked the district collectors to interact with the entrepreneurs in their respective districts so that they can continue their operations even during the third weave. ‘’This is necessary to keep the economic cycle moving,’’ he noted.

CM said even though the daily COVID-19 cases are stable at 8,500 to 9,000 but the number was not going down. ‘’However, it is a matter of concern that the number of patients in some districts is increasing again. This needs to be controlled on a priority basis before the third wave strikes. The areas where the number of patients is increasing, the district administration should declare the containment zones and strictly adhere to the corona prevention rules. They should also focus on villages and hamlets and implement the corona free village effectively,’’ he added. CM asked the district collectors to increase the RT-PCR tests and immediately stop crowds at public places especially at tourist spots.

As far as ramping up oxygen production and stock is concerned, CM said the state may need 4,000 to 4,500 MT of oxygen daily during the third wave. ‘’There is a need to increase the production and stock to tide over the situation,’’ he added.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat asked the divisional commissioners and district collectors to be more vigilant to combat the third wave.

Industry Minister Subhash Desai said that the department is in constant touch with the entrepreneurs of the state and plans are being made to keep the industry afloat in the third wave. He appealed to companies to purchase vaccines from private hospitals with CSR funds and vaccinate their workers as well as citizens in the surrounding area.