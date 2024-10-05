Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Clears 2 Major Projects Worth ₹29,550 Crore In Ratnagiri, Creating Over 38,000 Job Opportunities

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X/ @mieknathshinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved two major projects worth ₹29,550 crore in Ratnagiri district, which are expected to generate 38,120 new jobs. One of these projects is related to the aerospace and defense sector, marking the first major initiative in this field in Maharashtra. The investments will focus on advanced technologies including silicon wafers, ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging), and fabrication, along with aerospace and defense production.

The approval came during a cabinet subcommittee meeting of the industrial department held on Friday, attended by CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis.

As per discussions in the meeting, the Vellore Information Technology Park project will be the state's third major initiative focusing on advanced silicon wafer, fab, and ATMP technology. This project will be established at the Watad and Zadgaon MIDC areas in Ratnagiri with an investment of ₹19,550 crore, creating 33,000 direct and indirect jobs.

In addition, Reliance Infrastructure will set up another project focused on manufacturing aerospace and defense equipment. With an investment of ₹10,000 crore, this project is expected to create 4,500 new job opportunities for local residents. The government has hailed this as the first major aerospace and defense sector project in Maharashtra.

These projects will not only boost employment but also stimulate the local economy by fostering technical innovation, research and development, and the growth of a robust local supply chain that will benefit micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Furthermore, the projects will provide training and skill development opportunities for local workers, enhancing their capabilities in emerging technologies.