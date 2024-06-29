 Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Special Pilgrimage Scheme For Senior Citizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Special Pilgrimage Scheme For Senior Citizens

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Special Pilgrimage Scheme For Senior Citizens

Making an announcement regarding the same in the state Assembly, he said that the government will put in place necessary policies and regulations which will enable the senior citizens to visit pilgrimages.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai, June 29: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced that the state government will soon launch a special pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens.

Making an announcement regarding the same in the state Assembly, he said that the government will put in place necessary policies and regulations which will enable the senior citizens to visit pilgrimages. CM Shinde intervened during a discussion on the calling attention motion moved by Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik.

"Maharashtra is the land of saints. Many people visit the pilgrimage centres every year. Chief Minister's Tirtha Darshan Yojana will be launched to make it easier for senior citizens to visit pilgrimage sites. For this, a comprehensive policy will be prepared and its rules will be made. The scheme will be implemented by inviting online applications in a rotating manner," said the chief minister.

Read Also
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Backs Pune Police Commissioner Amid Uddhav Thackeray's Criticism On...
article-image

CM Shinde said the MahaYuti government belongs to the common people, and in the additional budget presented on Friday, various provisions have been made for farmers, labourers, workers, women and youth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Special Pilgrimage Scheme For Senior Citizens

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Special Pilgrimage Scheme For Senior Citizens

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Navy Officer In Human Trafficking Case

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Navy Officer In Human Trafficking Case

Maharashtra Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Ajit Pawar Unveils Voter-Friendly Provisions

Maharashtra Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Ajit Pawar Unveils Voter-Friendly Provisions

Thane: Doctors Perform Surgery On 9-Year-Old Boy's Private Part Instead Of Injured Leg, Allege His...

Thane: Doctors Perform Surgery On 9-Year-Old Boy's Private Part Instead Of Injured Leg, Allege His...

Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Labels Maharashtra Budget 2024 'Torrent Of Assurances'

Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Labels Maharashtra Budget 2024 'Torrent Of Assurances'