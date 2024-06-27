Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Backs Pune Police Commissioner Amid Uddhav Thackeray's Criticism On Drugs Issue; VIDEO |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit back at Uddhav Thackeray on the Pune drugs incident. Uddhav Thackeray demanded action against Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar who failed to take action against drugs suppliers in Pune.

CM Shinde came forward in support of Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar. "The Pune Police commissioner is doing good work. Uddhav Thacekray wants officers like Sachin Waze to investigate the drugs matter? Waze had kept explosives outside the house of a businessman, Thacekray wants Waze to investigate the drug matter? Shinde Asked.

VIDEO | “I have instructed Pune Police to reach to the root of the drug problem and find peddlers and suppliers. I also want to thank the police for their work to stop drugs in Pune. In the entire state, drug rings are being busted,” says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde… pic.twitter.com/9hAGsRSRfU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 27, 2024

Shinde further said "I have directed the Pune Police commissioner to demolish stalls, pubs, bars and structures related to drugs. All the roots of the drug supplier chain should be broken. Children which are destroyed by drugs are like my own children. Pune Police Commissioner is doing good work and he has broken the courage of goons in Pune"

"Police action will be continued till the eradication of drugs syndicate in Pune as well throughout the state. This government will not spare the people who are destroying the young generation." Shinde added.

CM recalled the past incident of drug action in Mumbai. he stated that drugs worth Rs 4000 Cr were seized and 1300 structures were demolished in the past. But now CM directed all the police officers of the state to take the action in their jurisdiction to eradicate the drug syndicate spreading in the state.

Moreover, Shinde also directed Thane, Mira-Bhayander civic commissioner and Police commissioner to take stern action against drugs suppliers and selling pubs. He directed the demolition of such structures with the help of bulldozers.

Apart from that CM said "We have given Rs 50 thousand as incentives to farmers who regularly pay loans. Not the MVA government gave. To know the pain of farmers one should go on the farm. Uddhav alleged Shinde has five star farm land and Shinde goes from helicopter for farming. On that Shinde said five star farming is more reasonable in Maharashtra than having a five star hotel in London. Moreover, CM Shinde said that the Laadki Bahin scheme as well as Ladka Bhau scheme will be implemented .