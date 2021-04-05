Maharashtra CM dials Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray, seeks help in curbing COVID-19 spread

Mumbai: Amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday called up Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, and sought their support for the implementation of corona containment measures across the state.
Thackeray’s move to keep Fadnavis and his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray in the loop was important as both were stepping up attacks against the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Duo have also opposed the imposition of a fresh total lockdown saying that it was not warranted.
Thackeray also sent a message that despite their attacks, he wants to keep his communication link with Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray open and take them on board in combating the virus in Maharashtra.
Hours after CM’s telephonic call with Raj Thackeray, MNS tweeted in Marathi, "Due to the rising number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra, a lockdown across the state may be implemented. Hence, in such a situation, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) should cooperate, urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a phone conversation with Raj Thackeray."
Fadnavis announced that BJP will support the state government’s decision to introduce strict restrictions to curb virus infection and partial lockdown on weekends in the state. However, he urged the people to strictly observe the government’s revised rules. He also called upon the party workers to extend their cooperation to the government machinery in their respective areas.
Fadnavis drew the state government’s attention on the increasing bed shortage in the hospitals and suggested that the capacity should be ramped up on a priority basis. The government should provide assistance to all sections to reduce their hardships.
“BJP supports government’s decision. People should comply with the new restrictions and follow COVID 19 protocols. In order to increase the pace of vaccination, BJP workers will help people register and reach at the vaccination centres,’’ said Fadnavis.
Earlier, Fadnavis had attacked the state government for blaming the Centre for lack of adequate assistance. On the contrary, he said the Centre had provided substantial aid to the state.
