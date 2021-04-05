Maharashtra CM dials Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray, seeks help in curbing COVID-19 spread

Hours after CM’s telephonic call with Raj Thackeray, MNS tweeted in Marathi, "Due to the rising number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra, a lockdown across the state may be implemented. Hence, in such a situation, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) should cooperate, urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a phone conversation with Raj Thackeray."

Fadnavis announced that BJP will support the state government’s decision to introduce strict restrictions to curb virus infection and partial lockdown on weekends in the state. However, he urged the people to strictly observe the government’s revised rules. He also called upon the party workers to extend their cooperation to the government machinery in their respective areas.

Fadnavis drew the state government’s attention on the increasing bed shortage in the hospitals and suggested that the capacity should be ramped up on a priority basis. The government should provide assistance to all sections to reduce their hardships.

“BJP supports government’s decision. People should comply with the new restrictions and follow COVID 19 protocols. In order to increase the pace of vaccination, BJP workers will help people register and reach at the vaccination centres,’’ said Fadnavis.

Earlier, Fadnavis had attacked the state government for blaming the Centre for lack of adequate assistance. On the contrary, he said the Centre had provided substantial aid to the state.