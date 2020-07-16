Maharashtra class 12 results 2020: MSBSHE announced results; scores out on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced Maharashtra HSC/ class 12 Result 2020.
The scores can be checked online at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
Steps to check the results:
Visit the official websites mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
Click on the ‘download result link’
Click on the link which reads - 'HSC Examination Result March 2020'
Enter registration number, roll number
Results will appear on the screen
Download it, and take a print out for further reference
The board announced that the overall pass percentage in the class 12 exams stands at 90.66 percent.
This year, the pass percentage of students has increased by 4.7 percent. The board has announced that it will not release a merit list for this year. Last year, Maharashtra recorded 85.88 passing percentage
This year, Konkan division has topped among the nine divisions with a pass percentage of 95.89. The second position is secured by Pune division with 92.50 percent. Whereas, Aurangabad has recorded the lowest pass percentage of 88.18.
The stream-wise pass percentage of Maharashtra board HSC/ class 12 exams is as follows:
Science - 96.93 percent
Commerce - 91.27 percent
Arts - 82.63 percent
Vocational - 86.07 percent
