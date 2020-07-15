CBSE Class 10 Result: Powerpuff girls batter boys; Check out full list of Indore toppers

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education declared class X results on Wednesday, wherein girls outperformed boys overall with a pass percentage of 93.31%. Boys’ passing percentage stood at 90.14%.
Sanidhya Baheti is the city topper for Indore with 97.8%. The second topper for city is Himanshi Sanjay Pakale with 97.6%. The third city topper is Sumya Agrawal with 97.4%.
A total of 91.46% of students have passed the examination this year. Out of the total number of 18,73,015 students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 board examination, 17,13,121 cleared it.
A total of 150198 students (8.02%) were placed in compartment, which means they will have to appear for compartment exam for full subjects. There is a nominal increase of 0.36% percentage in comparison to last year’s 91.10%.
Out of the total 23716 students from foreign school, 23,400 of them passed making a pass percent of 98.67. This year too, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.31 while the pass percentage for boys is 90.14%.
Meanwhile, a total of 2.23% of students or 41,804 students above than 95% marks in CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 this year. Also, a total of 184358 students have scored above 90% in CBSE class 10th exam 2020.
The highest pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10 board results 2020 has been recorded by the Trivandrum zone where 99.28% of students have passed. This is followed by Chennai and Bengaluru regions with 98.95 and 98.23 pass percentages respectively.
Bhopal region that includes the entire Madhya Pradesh recorded 92.86% and stood at 8th position.
Gender-wise Pass Percentage
Girls- 93.31
Boys- 90.14
Transgender 78.95
SCHOOL TOPPERS OF CBSE CLASS X BOARD EXAMINATION 2020
Choithram School North Campus
Khushi Parekh- 97.4
Aakrati Goyal- 94.8
Mahima Kakkad- 94.8
Choithram School Manik Bagh road
Kamakshi Agrawal- 96.8
Akshat Jindal- 96.2
Atharv Sathe- 96.0
Husayn Bootwala- 95.6
Kavya Gupta- 95.4
Nimit Khandelwal- 95.0
SICA School Scheme No 78
Sneha Sharma- 97.4
Nidhi Agrawal- 96.2
Divyansh Singh Solanki- 95.8
SICA School Scheme No 54
Bhumika Gupta- 97
Arohan Bhattacharjee- 96.8
Aditi Singh- 95.8
Daly College
Dewanshi Shukla- 96
Mehak Kulkarni- 95.4
Kaustubh Agrawal- 95
Poorvaja Jain- 95
Rohan Jain- 95
Siya Arora- 95
St Arnold's School Lalaram Nagar
Prachi Choudhary- 94.8
Kaushal Raj Soni- 94.2
Anuj Agrawal- 94
Columbia Convent
Aman Patel- 95.2
Adishree Sharma- 94.6
Mahima Patel- 94.4
Puran Kaul- 93.4
St Norbert School
Nishu Vishwakarma- 94.3
Ipshita Joshi- 93.5
Chayan Biyani- 92.8
Devanshi Lahoti- 92
The Emerald Heights International School
Sanidhya Baheti- 97.8 (City Topper)
Rudraksh Khandelwal- 97.2
Keshav Choudhary- 96.8
Manasvi Nidugala- 96.2
St Raphael's Higher Secondary School
Preesha Shinde- 97.00
Rashi Mandora- 96.20
Rashi Ranjan- 95.40
Bhagyashree Gharge- 95.40
Avina Agrawal- 95.20
Ashita Gupta- 95.00
Vidyasagar School
Vidit Jain- 97
Harsh Kumar Singh- 96.8
Yash Agrawal- 96.6
Kanishka Dhaigude- 95.8
Himanshu Dhabai- 95.6
Mudit Jain- 95.6
Pragya Girls School
Bhoomi Dangi- 92
Jiya Jain- 91.1
Aakanksha Kumawat- 90.6
Mehwish Akhtar- 90.6
Golden International School
Dhairya Pal- 95.6
Kritika Mishra- 90.4
Ashi Kanungo- 90
Akanksha Gangrade- 93.8
Jivitesh Saini- 90.2
New Digamber Public School
Taksh Badera- 97.2
Khushi Jakhetia- 97
Vansh Maheshwari- 97
Murtaza Khandwawala- 96.8
Yuvan Gorani- 96.8
Swasti Bahetee- 96.6
Hardik Gupta- 96.4
Sanskar Pathak- 96.2
Vatsal Melwani- 96
