CBSE Class 10 Result: Powerpuff girls batter boys; Check out full list of Indore toppers

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education declared class X results on Wednesday, wherein girls outperformed boys overall with a pass percentage of 93.31%. Boys’ passing percentage stood at 90.14%.

Sanidhya Baheti is the city topper for Indore with 97.8%. The second topper for city is Himanshi Sanjay Pakale with 97.6%. The third city topper is Sumya Agrawal with 97.4%.

A total of 91.46% of students have passed the examination this year. Out of the total number of 18,73,015 students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 board examination, 17,13,121 cleared it.

A total of 150198 students (8.02%) were placed in compartment, which means they will have to appear for compartment exam for full subjects. There is a nominal increase of 0.36% percentage in comparison to last year’s 91.10%.

Out of the total 23716 students from foreign school, 23,400 of them passed making a pass percent of 98.67. This year too, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.31 while the pass percentage for boys is 90.14%.

Meanwhile, a total of 2.23% of students or 41,804 students above than 95% marks in CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 this year. Also, a total of 184358 students have scored above 90% in CBSE class 10th exam 2020.

The highest pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10 board results 2020 has been recorded by the Trivandrum zone where 99.28% of students have passed. This is followed by Chennai and Bengaluru regions with 98.95 and 98.23 pass percentages respectively.

Bhopal region that includes the entire Madhya Pradesh recorded 92.86% and stood at 8th position.