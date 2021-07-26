Maharashtra Class 11 registrations begin on cet.11thadmission.org.in: Important Dates, exam pattern, reservation for SEBC - All you need to know about FYC entrance

The registration for Maharashtra First year Junior College admission has begun on cet.11thadmission.org.in. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had informed that the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) will be conducted offline on August 21, 2021.

Students should note that, for SSC State Board students who have appeared in 2021 will be allowed to submit their CET application from 3:00 PM today (26-07-2021). Other Board students and SSC State Board students who have appeared before 2021 will be allowed from Wednesday (28-07-2021), 03:00 PM onwards

The last date of the application previously was July 26. The application window will now be open till August 2 starting from today.

Note for SEBC category students:

Students who have registered SEBC category while filling 10th class application should select 'open' category or 'EWS' category as per the revised provision of the government.