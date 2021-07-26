Maharashtra Class 11 registrations begin on cet.11thadmission.org.in: Important Dates, exam pattern, reservation for SEBC - All you need to know about FYC entrance

The registration for Maharashtra First year Junior College admission has begun on cet.11thadmission.org.in. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had informed that the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) will be conducted offline on August 21, 2021.
Students should note that, for SSC State Board students who have appeared in 2021 will be allowed to submit their CET application from 3:00 PM today (26-07-2021). Other Board students and SSC State Board students who have appeared before 2021 will be allowed from Wednesday (28-07-2021), 03:00 PM onwards
The last date of the application previously was July 26. The application window will now be open till August 2 starting from today.
Note for SEBC category students:
Students who have registered SEBC category while filling 10th class application should select 'open' category or 'EWS' category as per the revised provision of the government.
In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. However, for admissions to junior colleges, the Maharashtra government then decided to conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET). As the results of Class 10 exams have been declared, students had been waiting for the dates of CET for Class 11 admission.
Maharashtra Government released its Secondary School Examination, SSC results on July 16, 2021. However, the result website was unavailable for a long duration of time. Following it, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad apologized for the inconvenience e and assured that the matter will be looked into.
Maharashstra First year Junior College admission test is taken to give admission to students in class 11. The examination happens in a phased manner. Students who decide to appear for the Common Entrance Test are given admission at first.
