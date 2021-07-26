Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021: Registrations for Class 11 CET to begin today on cet.11thadmission.org.in

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. However, for admissions to junior colleges, the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET).

As the results of Class 10 exams have been declared, students were now waiting for the dates of CET for Class 11 admission. Ending the uncertainty over the CET for Class 11 admissions, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had informed that the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) will be conducted offline on August 21, 2021.

Application window will open today at 3 pm and students can apply on cet.11thadmission.org.in till 11.59 pm on August 2.