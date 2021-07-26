Maharashtra Class 11 CET: Registrations for SSC students begin on cet.11thadmission.org.in - Here's how you can register

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. However, for admissions to junior colleges, the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET).
Ending the uncertainty over the CET for Class 11 admissions, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had informed that the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) will be conducted offline on August 21, 2021.
The application window is open and state board students can apply on cet.11thadmission.org.in till 11.59 pm on August 2.
Here's how you can for the exam:
1. Visit the official website of Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021- cet.11thadmission.org.in
2. Select ‘Board Type’ from the drop down menu.
3. Fill all the details required to register such as seat number, name, contact number, date of birth, address, and medium of instruction.
4. Then select details of examination centre by selecting district, taluka, and ward.
5. Upload photo, signature, ID proof and handicap proof if any.
6. Complete all other formalities and click on submit.
7. Take a print of submitted Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021 application form any future reference.
Exam Pattern:
The Common Entrance Examination for Class 11 will be based on the 10th syllabus of the State Board.
There will be a single question paper of 100 marks for this examination and the duration of the examination will be two hours.
The question papers of this examination will be available through eight mediums.
This common entrance exam will be of offline format and question paper will carry Multiple Choice Objective (MCQ) type questions.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)