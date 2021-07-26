Maharashtra Class 11 CET: Registrations for SSC students begin on cet.11thadmission.org.in - Here's how you can register

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. However, for admissions to junior colleges, the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET).

Ending the uncertainty over the CET for Class 11 admissions, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had informed that the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) will be conducted offline on August 21, 2021.

The application window is open and state board students can apply on cet.11thadmission.org.in till 11.59 pm on August 2.

Here's how you can for the exam: