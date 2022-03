CGST Commissionerate, Raigad of CGST Mumbai Zone has busted a racket of fake GST Input Tax Credit (ITC) involving fake invoices amounting to Rs. 70 crores involving ITC of Rs. 13 crores and has arrested the proprietor of a Kalamboli based firm- Zaid Enterprises, reported ANI

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 03:58 PM IST