COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.63 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 4 has inoculated 15,63,26,393 people.

As per the state government data, 4,87,32,847 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,63,90,260 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,91,866 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,06,87,739 received their second dose. 9,35,945 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,21,995 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 19,44,501 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,102 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,85,181 of them have got their second dose. 3,02,652 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,243 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,89,949 got their second dose. 3,16,653 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 525 new coronavirus cases and nine pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

The new cases included 206 Omicron variant infections, all reported from Pune city.

On Thursday, Maharashtra had reported 467 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,67,916, and death toll reached 1,43,727.

So far, a total of 5,211 Omicron cases have been reported in the state. Of these, 4,629 patients have fully recovered, the health department said.

There are now 4,476 active coronavirus patients in Maharashtra.

As many as 992 patients were discharged since Thursday evening, taking the total of recoveries to 77, 15,711. The recovery rate is 98.07 per cent.

Of eight administrative circles in the state (each comprising several districts), Pune circle reported 206 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Mumbai (131), Nashik (71), Nagpur (42), Kolhapur (30), Aurangabad (18), Akola (14) and Latur circle (13).

Pune circle reported three deaths, Nashik and Akola recorded two deaths each and Latur and Mumbai circles one death each.

As many as 72,213 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of samples tested so far to 7,81,38,182.

Currently 28,878 people are in home quarantine and 595 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases 525, deaths 9, New tests 72,213, Active cases 4,476.

