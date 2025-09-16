Maharashtra Cabinet Sub-Committee On OBC Issues Cracks Down On Bogus Kunbi Certificates, Approves Fund Release And Welfare Measures

The Maharashtra Cabinet Sub-Committee on OBC issues has directed the administration to conduct thorough verification of all documents before issuing Kunbi caste certificates to curb rising cases of bogus and tampered records. The meeting, chaired by Revenue Minister and Committee Chairman Chandrashekhar Bawankule, was held at Mantralaya on Monday.

Bawankule emphasized, “Before granting caste certificates, all papers and supporting proofs must undergo strict scrutiny. Bogus certificates cannot be allowed to slip through the system.”

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal supported the strict verification measures, noting that some individuals have been altering documents manually, particularly changing terms like ‘Maratha Kunbi’ and ‘Kunbi Maratha’. He demanded a separate committee to track these manipulations.

Bhujbal also mentioned that while the Justice Shinde Committee was appointed to trace old Kunbi records, fresh tampering is still being reported. A detailed report on these irregularities will soon be submitted to the Chief Minister.

The committee approved the release of the long-pending Rs 2,933 crore for OBC communities within the next 15 days. Ministers will receive weekly progress reports every Tuesday.

Additionally, a supplementary demand of Rs 1,750 crore is proposed for December, including Rs 1,000 crore for the OBC Finance and Development Corporation and Rs 750 crore for allied corporations.

The committee reviewed student-related issues, assuring that errors in scholarship disbursements will be corrected and pending amounts cleared. Construction of OBC hostels across all 36 districts will be expedited, with 16 districts still requiring land for projects. A separate agency may be appointed for land acquisition. Both boys’ and girls’ hostels, along with regional OBC offices, must be completed without delay.

Bhujbal highlighted that despite a 23% quota for OBCs, only 9% of government positions are filled, leaving nearly two-thirds of vacancies unaddressed. He urged the government to take urgent steps to clear this backlog.

Several organizations, including the Maharashtra State Barber Federation, Akhil Suvarnakar Sanstha, Kunbi Samaj (under Mali Samaj), and Samata Parishad, plan to file petitions against the GR enabling reservations for Marathas.

The committee also addressed distressing incidents in the OBC community. Bhujbal informed that four individuals from the community have died by suicide and urged the government to support their families. A proposal will be sent to the Chief Minister seeking financial assistance and government jobs for the families of those affected during the Jalna incident.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Pankaja Munde (Environment & Climate Change, Animal Husbandry), Atul Save (OBC Welfare & Dairy Development), Ganesh Naik (Forest), and Dattatraya Bharane (Agriculture).

