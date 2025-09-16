Australian MP Tim Watts Relishes Mumbai’s Vada Pav Along With Deputy CM Eknath Shinde During Maharashtra Visit | PICS

Australian MP Tim Watts Relishes Mumbai’s Vada Pav Along With Deputy CM Eknath Shinde During Maharashtra Visit |

Mumbai: In true Mumbai style, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed Australian Member of Parliament Tim Watts with the city’s most loved snack, the vada pav. Shinde later shared the moment on X, noting how both Watts and Paul Murphy, the Australian Consul General for Western India who joined him, relished every bite with delight.

A Taste of Mumbai’s Identity

While conversations revolved around development and progress, it was the vada pav that became the talking point of the evening. The iconic street food, insistently served to the visiting dignitaries, turned into a symbol of the city’s character and warmth, leaving both guests impressed with its flavour.

Maharashtra’s Role in India’s Growth

Amid the light-hearted food moment, Deputy CM Shinde underlined that Maharashtra continues to make a valuable contribution to the country’s economic and industrial growth. He stressed that the government’s focus remains firmly on expanding infrastructure to match global standards.

Read Also Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Night-Only Movement For Heavy Vehicles On Ghodbunder Road

World-Class Projects Completed

Deputy CM Shinde pointed out that several ambitious projects, including the Metro, railway upgrades, the Coastal Road and the Atal Setu, have already been successfully completed. These initiatives, he said, have transformed connectivity and strengthened Maharashtra’s position as a leader in development.

Navi Mumbai’s Upcoming Hubs

Looking ahead, Shinde shared that Navi Mumbai will soon host a Medicity and an Eduscity. These projects, he explained, are designed to boost healthcare and education, ensuring long-term benefits for citizens and adding to the state’s growing portfolio of world-class infrastructure.