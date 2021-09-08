Maharashtra Cabinet clears redevelopment of Motilal Nagar as a special case

The state Cabinet on Wednesday has approved the long-pending redevelopment of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) colonies at Motilal Nagar in Goregaon as a special case. At Motilal Nagar 1,2 and 3 MHADA colonies are situated on 140 acres comprising 5700 units comprising 3,700 houses, 1,600 slums and 400 commercial establishments. The project envisages total investment of Rs 22,000 crore and it will be developed on construction and development basis wherein MHADA will be a developer and it will not have to pump in any money.

As per the cabinet decision, the 33,000 tenements will be available after the redevelopment with the 4-floor space index. A senior housing department officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’MHADA is in the midst of finalisation of bidding parameters. Under the bidding process, the contractor will give maximum houses to MHADA after providing free tenements to 5,700 currently residing in homes, slums and operating in commercial establishments and after using the remaining FSI for sale at market prices. MHADA hopes to get about 20,000 houses from the contractor. Such a model is being proposed for the first time wherein the contractor, who gets the bid, will also have to develop the basic amenities, playgrounds under the Development Plan reservation.’’ The officer said the BMC and MHADA will not have to shell out any money as the contractor will bear expenses in the development of amenities on reservation under the Development Plan.

The officer said the contractor will be able to develop commercial and corporate complexes from the available FSI in addition to rehab houses and amenities which will completely transform the Motilal layout at Goregaon.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed MHADA to put on fast track the redevelopment of BDD chawls at Worli, NM Joshi and Naigaum.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 09:01 PM IST