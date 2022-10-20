e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra Cabinet approves proposal of forming 2800 self-help groups in Vidarbha, Marathwada

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Cabinet approves proposal of forming 2800 self-help groups in Vidarbha, Marathwada | File photo
The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a proposal of Minority Development Department in which 2800 self-help groups will be formed in the Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra regions and 1500 minority community women will be given skill development training.

This is a breaking story and more details are awaited.

