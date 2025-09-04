Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Metro Line 11 Underground Corridor, Next Step Central Approval

Maharashtra cabinet approves Metro Line 11 underground corridor from Wadala to Gateway of India; central approval awaited | File Photo

Mumbai: The proposed Metro Line 11 project connecting Anik Depot in Wadala to the Gateway of India has cleared a major hurdle, with the Maharashtra cabinet recently approving the underground corridor. The project will now move to the central government cabinet for approval, officials confirmed.

Next Steps Include Central Approval and Loan Finalisation

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the implementing agency, said the next steps include securing central approval and finalizing loan arrangements. “Now it will go for central cabinet approval. After that, the loan signing process will take place. Tender process will start much later,” MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide said.

Project Details and Connectivity Boost

Metro 11, an extension of the Green Line, will stretch 17.51 km, featuring 13 underground stations and one at-grade station. The line will pass through key city hubs including Wadala Truck Terminal, Sewri, Byculla, Bhendi Bazaar, Crawford Market, and terminate near the Gateway of India.

Funding and Network Integration

Funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the corridor is expected to significantly improve connectivity in Mumbai’s eastern and southern areas. It will also provide seamless integration with other networks, including Metro 3 (Aqua Line), Metro 4, the Monorail at Wadala, and suburban stations at Byculla and CSMT.