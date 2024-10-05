Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Key Development Projects Across State; Check Details Inside

Representative Image | FPJ

In a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, several development projects were approved to enhance infrastructure, education, and healthcare across Maharashtra. The decisions include the establishment of closed pipelines for irrigation, new educational institutions, and various schemes aimed at improving water management and providing essential services to the community.

Installation of Closed Pipelines in Velwatty, Gawse, and Ghatkarwadi in Ajara Taluka

A decision has been made in the cabinet meeting to approve the installation of closed pipelines in the Velwatty, Gawse, and Ghatkarwadi projects in Ajara Taluka, Kolhapur district.

In the Velwatty project, 130.10 hectares will be covered, while the Gawse project will cover 138.63 hectares, and the Ghatkarwadi project will cover 179.59 hectares under irrigation. This area is prone to heavy rainfall, causing small drains in the hilly region to break or become clogged with silt every year, which is why the decision for closed pipelines was made.

New Government Homoeopathy College in Sangav, Kagal

A decision has been made in the cabinet meeting to establish a new government homoeopathy college and hospital in Mauje Sangav, Kagal Taluka, Kolhapur district.

The new government homoeopathy college will have a capacity of 100 students, along with an attached homoeopathy hospital with 50 beds. A suitable land area of 4 acres will be made available for this purpose. An expenditure of ₹248.90 crores has been approved for the establishment of this college.

Storage Reservoir in Dongrewadi in Kudal Taluka

A decision was made in today's cabinet meeting to grant special approval for the construction of a storage reservoir at Padwe (Dongrewadi) in Kudal Taluka, Sindhudurg district. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Approval has been granted for the expenditure of ₹46 crores, 76 lakhs, and 61 thousand for this reservoir. This project will allow for a water storage capacity of 1,005 cubic meters, bringing 85 hectares of land under irrigation.

Permanent Implementation of "Gaal-mukt Dharan; Gaalyukt Shivar Yojana"

Approval has been granted in the cabinet meeting for the permanent implementation of the "Gaal-mukt Dharan; Gaalyukt Shivar Yojana" (Silt-Free Dam and Silt-Filled Field Scheme) in the state.

Under this scheme, a rate of Rs31 per cubic meter, excluding GST, has been fixed for machinery and fuel. Farmers will receive Rs35.75 per cubic meter for transporting the silt, with a maximum grant of Rs15,000 per acre and up to Rs37,500 for a limit of 2.5 acres. A budget of Rs2,604 crores has been approved for this scheme.

Empowerment of the Lift Irrigation Scheme at Ralegan Siddhi

The cabinet meeting has approved the empowerment of the Krishna Water Supply Agency's lift irrigation scheme in Ralegan Siddhi, located in the Parner taluka of Ahmednagar district.

An expenditure of ₹9 crore 97 lakh has been sanctioned for this purpose. The scheme is 37 years old, and its empowerment is expected to restore 90% of the irrigation capacity, benefiting farmers significantly.

Implementation of Underground Drainage Scheme in Villages of Shirala Taluka

The cabinet meeting has approved the implementation of an underground drainage scheme in various villages of Shirala taluka in Kolhapur district.

Considering the damage caused by recurrent floods, a pioneering underground drainage scheme will be implemented in the villages of Nandani, Alasa, Shirty, Umalwad, Hasur, Shedshala, and Bastawad in Shirala taluka. An expenditure of ₹22 crore 97 lakh is estimated for this project. Due to sedimentation in the natural streams, drains, and waterways in the area, it has been determined that installing underground drainage will help redirect water back into the fields, leading to better water management.

Viability Gap Funding for Solapur to Mumbai Air Route

The cabinet meeting has approved the decision to provide viability gap funding for the air route from Solapur-Pune to Mumbai.

Solapur Airport is new, and the bidding process is currently underway under the national aviation policy. Since it will take some time for the service to commence, a decision has been made to provide 100% viability gap funding for air services from Solapur Airport for the next year.

Medical Officers to Receive Professional Risk Allowance as per Seventh Pay Commission

The cabinet meeting has approved the provision of professional risk allowance to medical officers in the state according to the Seventh Pay Commission.

Medical officers in the Maharashtra Medical and Health Services Group-A, including Group-A (S-20) and those in higher pay scales, as well as dental surgeons in Group-B (S-20) and dental surgery specialists (S-23), will receive a professional risk allowance of 35% effective from January 1, 2019, as per the Seventh Pay Commission. This decision will benefit 529 medical officers across various pay scales.

"Sudharit Ashwasit Pragati Yojana" for Employees of Deccan College, Gokhale Institute, and Tilak Maharashtra University

The cabinet meeting has approved the implementation of a Sudharit Ashwasit Pragati Yojana (revised assured progress scheme) for the non-teaching staff of Deccan College, Gokhale Institute, and Tilak Maharashtra University in Pune.

This scheme will provide two benefits (12 and 24 years) under the Ashwasit Pragati Yojana (assured progress plan) to non-teaching positions selected after 2016 in all three universities.

Approval for Establishing Courts in Indapur

The cabinet meeting has approved the establishment of a District and Additional Sessions Court, along with a Senior Civil Court in Indapur, Pune district.

New Government Ayurvedic College in Buldhana

The cabinet meeting has approved the establishment of a new government Ayurvedic college and a 100-bed Ayurvedic hospital in Buldhana.