 Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Green Integrated Data Centre Parks With ₹1.60 Lakh Crore Investment, Set To Attract Global Companies
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Green Integrated Data Centre Parks With ₹1.60 Lakh Crore Investment, Set To Attract Global Companies

Anticipated investment is Rs1.60 lakh crore; expected to create approximately 500 direct jobs for highly skilled professionals and around 3,000 indirect jobs

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

State cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved the establishment of green integrated data centre parks in the state, anticipating an investment of Rs1.60 lakh crore. Maharashtra will be the first state in India to introduce a special policy specifically for such parks, aimed at attracting multinational and global companies in the data center sector.

This initiative is expected to bolster Maharashtra's leading position in the data center industry by attracting significant investment. Once the incentive period for these projects ends, the state government will benefit from ongoing revenue generated through direct and indirect taxes from these developments.

As an emerging project, the data center parks are expected to create approximately 500 direct jobs for highly skilled professionals and around 3,000 indirect jobs based on advanced technology.

To provide additional incentives for the parks, the IT and IT-enabled Services Policy 2023 will be partially amended.

Three proposed data center parks must have a minimum capacity of 500 megawatts, with a minimum fixed capital investment of Rs30,000 crore over a 10-year investment period. The incentive period for these projects is 20 years.

