Maharashtra Cabinet approves 100% waiver in Motor Vehicle Tax for school buses

Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday has approved the transport department’s proposal for 100 per cent waiver in the payment of Motor Vehicle Tax for school buses from April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021. The decision was taken to provide relief to school bus operators against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

A senior transport department official told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The department charges Motor Vehicle Tax of Rs 100 per seat per year. This means for a 40 seat vehicle, the Motor Vehicle Tax of Rs 4,000 per year is recovered. However, considering the pandemic and the lockdown, the department has proposed a 100 per cent waiver in the Motor Vehicle Tax for school buses from April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, as the schools were closed. The government will lose a revenue of Rs 8.50 crore due to the proposed waiver.’’

He said this small gesture is to help out the school bus operators who are passing through financial stress.

The officer said the department had received a series of representations demanding waiver in Motor Vehicle Tax.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:31 PM IST