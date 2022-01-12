Maharashtra: Binding on all shops and establishments to display nameplates in Marathi; watch video

As a part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s move to promote the use of Marathi language, it will be binding on all shops and establishments in Maharashtra to display nameplates in Marathi. The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday approved the amendment to the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017 so that the shops and establishments with even less than 10 workers will have to display Marathi nameplates.

The decision was taken as the government has received complaints that the shops and establishments with less than 10 workers were evading the provisions of the Act by not displaying nameplates in Marathi.

With today’s decision, small and big shops will have to display nameplates in Marathi. The cabinet also approved the amendment that the letters in Marathi-Devanagari script cannot be kept smaller than letters in English or other scripts.

The proposal was moved by the Minister of Marathi Language Subhash Desai and it was unanimously passed by the state cabinet.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 05:44 PM IST