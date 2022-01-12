COVID-19: Maharashtra with weekly positivity rate of 21.39% is a 'state of concern'

Maharashtra with active COVID-19 cases of 2,06,046 and weekly positivity rate of 21.39% has emerged as the ‘’state of concern’’. The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted that it was an alarming situation and decided to focus on tracking, tracing, testing and vaccination and above all strict implementation of curbs introduced to control crowding. The state cabinet’s move came minutes after the Union health ministry in its presentation shortlisted Maharashtra along with Delhi and West Bengal as ‘’states of concern’’ with weekly case positivity of more than 5 per cent.

Of the 36 districts, Thane tops with a high weekly positivity rate of 29.58% followed by Mumbai 28.23%, Palghar 24.93% and Raigad 23.34%. On the other hand, Hingoli has reported the lowest weekly positivity rate at 1.43%.

The Public Health Department in its presentation to the state cabinet said of the total COVID-19 positive cases of 2,57,744, as high as 2,30,822 were reported in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad and Palghar while the balance with 26,622 cases.

Cumulatively, the state has administered 14,08,96,908 doses as of January 11.

