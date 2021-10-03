e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 03:01 PM IST

Maharashtra bypoll: BJP announces name of Subhash Savane from Deglur assembly constituency

FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra bypoll: BJP announces name of Subhash Savane from Deglur assembly constituency | Twitter/@ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen Subhash Pirajirao Savane to contest by-polls in Deglur Assembly in Maharashtra and K Laldinthara from Tuirial Assembly in Mizoram, the party said in a statement.

Savane is a former Shiv Sena leader who joined BJP.

It also decided to field former Health Minister of Telangana Etela Rajender, who recently joined the BJP in the upcoming Huzurbad Assembly by-election in Telangana.

The names were announced by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh.

On May 2, Rajender was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments. On June 12, he submitted his resignation as MLA from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party to the Speaker of Telangana Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and joined BJP on June 14.

Earlier on September 23, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced by-polls for parliamentary and assembly seats in several States and Union Territories (UTs), including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 03:01 PM IST
